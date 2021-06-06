Subscribe
Home >News >India >Nod for film, TV shoots in Mumbai if daily Covid tally declines: Thackeray

Nod for film, TV shoots in Mumbai if daily Covid tally declines: Thackeray

Thackeray said film and TV producers need to follow all COVID-19 safety rules and take precautions during the shootings
1 min read . 06 Jun 2021 PTI

In a virtual interaction with the representatives of the film and television industry, CM Thackeray appealed to them to cooperate with the government in the measures being taken to fight the pandemic

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday said permissions for film and TV shootings in Mumbai would be given if the city's daily coronavirus case count is brought under control.

"After the second wave of COVID-19, film and TV shootings were stopped in the state, but now the number of cases have started getting under control and the unlock process has also begun," he said.

Thackeray said film and TV producers need to follow all COVID-19 safety rules and take precautions during the shootings.

"We should ensure that we do not get knocked down by the virus," he said, and asked the entertainment sector to cooperate with the government in the unlock process.

Several prominent actors, anchors and others linked to the entertainment industry, including Aadesh Bandekar, Nitin Vaidya, Prashant Damle, Bharat Jadhav, Subodh Bhave, Amol Kolhe, J D Mathijia, Amit Behl, Punit Goenka, Ajay Bhalvankar, Sangamon Shirke, Vijay Kenkre, Sharad Ponkshe, Siddharth Roy Kapur, participated in the meeting.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

