The Union government on Tuesday gave more power to Indian Railways to expedite the process of ferrying migrant workers home in Shramik Special trains, a move that is set to bring cheer to millions of such workers desperate to return to their native places.

The consent of destination states will not have to be sought for running the trains, according to the fresh guidelines issued by the Union home ministry.

Special trains carrying migrant workers were first flagged off from various cities on 1 May. Till now, the originating state had to obtain the consent of the destination state and inform the railways before departure.

However, the standard operating procedure released by the home ministry on Tuesday said the “train schedule, including stoppages and destination, shall be finalized by the ministry of railways based on the requirement of states and Union territories and shall be communicated by the railway ministry to states and Union territories for making suitable arrangements for sending and receiving such stranded workers".

“The consent of the terminating state is not necessary," a railway ministry spokesperson said.

Since 1 May, 1,595 Shramik Specials have ferried more than 2.1 million migrant workers. The ministry has allowed more passengers on board these trains compared to the AC special trains.

The plight of migrants has, meanwhile, snowballed into a political issue with some states trying to stop migrant workers from leaving, fearing that this would lead to a labour shortage in their state, and others reluctant to accept them fearing a rise in the number of covid-19 cases.

Several migrant workers have lost their lives in the past few days. As many as 25 of them were killed in a road accident in Uttar Pradesh last week, while 16 of them were run over by a goods trains in Maharashtra.

Thousands of migrants have started walking hundreds of kilometres across states, clueless about or unable to access interstate buses and Shramik Specials.

Earlier in the day, in a strongly worded letter, the Centre reminded states that they should assist migrants reach home safely, with thousands of them making their way to their homes on foot.

Union home secretary Ajay Bhalla wrote to district administration officials to “request the ministry of railways to run trains where required and ensure that no migrant worker has to resort to walking on roads or railway tracks to reach their destination".

