Noel Tata has no quarrel with where the Tata Group is headed. His problem is with how it is getting there.

Tata Trusts chairman Noel Tata said on Saturday that he backs the conglomerate’s push into new-age businesses such as batteries and semiconductors, and is not against investing in projects of national importance.

But he said the country’s second-largest conglomerate should not lose discipline in executing them.

Advertisement

Speaking at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit in New Delhi, Tata said the Trusts remain ready to back Tata Sons’ national projects, which are part of the group’s DNA.

“I have not asked or questioned the direction of what we have done,” he said of Tata Sons’ investments in new-age businesses.

“I sometimes question the delivery of what we are doing. How will projects with a long gestation period succeed if we don’t have discipline, and how will we allocate capital to those projects? So, very clearly, direction is fine, but we also need discipline of execution in these very large projects,” he added.

Tata, 70, said that backing of national projects is part of the Tata Trusts DNA and it will continue. “Strategic direction remains the same. Philanthropy on one hand, nation building on the other hand. This is independent of the leadership or personalities,” he said.

Advertisement

Also Read | Noel wants Chandra reappointment deleted from records

A widening rift The remarks come amid Noel’s differences with the Tata Sons board over three issues: the reappointment of chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran for another five-year term, a planned public offering of Tata Sons, and growing losses in new-age businesses including aviation, electric vehicle batteries, digital commerce and semiconductors.

Tata Sons has invested ₹55,000 crore in the four businesses, with Tata Digital accounting for 48%, or ₹26,300 crore. The four companies reported a combined loss of ₹29,924 crore on revenue of ₹238,942 crore in FY26, according to the Mint’s review.

But while the investments have increased, so has the debt at these companies.

Tata Digital Pvt. Ltd, the Tata Electronics Pvt. Ltd cluster, including the iPhone assembling business and semiconductor business, the Air India group, and Agratas Energy Storage Solutions Pvt. Ltd and its UK subsidiary Agratas Ltd, saw their borrowings surge by 53% to ₹88,277 crore ($10 billion) at the end of March 2026, from ₹57,828 crore ($6.6 billion) a year ago, showed a Mint review of the individual company filings with the ministry of corporate affairs (MCA) and the UK’s companies registrar.

Advertisement

Tata was unanimously appointed chairman of Tata Trusts on 11 October 2024, two days after his half-brother Ratan Tata died. The appointment put him at the helm of the philanthropic institutions that collectively own about 66% of Tata Sons.

Over the past 12 months, differences have emerged between Noel Tata and Tata Sons, led by Chandrasekaran. What began as questions over the group’s losses in new-age businesses soon turned into questions over the leadership itself.

The dispute came to a head on 17 September 2026, when the Tata Sons board reappointed Chandrasekaran for a third five-year term despite Noel’s opposition. The resolution passed 4-1. The two Trust nominee directors on the board split, Noel voting against and Venu Srinivasan in favour, and independent director Harish Manwani broke the deadlock with a casting vote.

Advertisement

After the 17 September board meeting, Noel called the decision invalid, saying it could not be approved without most of the Trusts’ nominees agreeing. Tata Sons has defended the decision, while the Trusts have challenged its legality.

Also Read | Maharashtra charity commissioner did not propose rule freezing Tata Trust board

‘The Tata way’ Noel has also opposed making Tata Sons a public company, arguing that in the Tata way of working, charity comes before business. “My worry is that listing, which is what some people are proposing, will change the Tata way,” he said.

“If we have 30,000, 40,000 shareholders, profit may take precedence over philanthropy, and I think that would fundamentally change the Tata way of working,” he said.

Noel Tata’s comments come as Tata Group’s holding company, Tata Sons, faces a Reserve Bank of India mandate to list on the stock exchanges. He said the Trusts are willing to work with regulators to find a solution.

Advertisement

“The other thing that staying private does is Tata Sons remains the backstop for any Tata companies that ever gets into trouble, and that is an important glue which keeps the entire group together,” he said, explaining why he believes the holding company must stay private.

“The moment you have a separate set of investors at Tata Sons from a separate set of investors in a company that requires funding, they are quite right to ask why do we want to make investments here? We should only be making investments in what we deliver and allocating capital to the most profitable ventures, and therefore the nature of the group is going to change,” he added.

Also Read | Why Tata Trusts chose TCE, TESS for proposed Tata Sons restructuring

About the Authors Dipali Banka Dipali Banka is a Mumbai-based journalist who treats corporate reporting less like a beat and more like a puzzle to be solved. This invariably means s...Read More ✕ Dipali Banka Dipali Banka is a Mumbai-based journalist who treats corporate reporting less like a beat and more like a puzzle to be solved. This invariably means she has to read through annual reports and speak with leaders and analysts. She tracks policies, deals, and the pulse of industries spanning metals, mining, paints, and cement, alongside aviation. She started out as an intern at The Statesman and then completed her postgraduate diploma in journalism from Asian College of Journalism, Chennai, in 2025. Relentlessly curious at heart, Dipali is driven by the simple urge to understand how things work and who they impact. Armed with an enduring fascination for steel and aeroplanes, she moves through the churn of daily news with focus, turning complexity into clarity without losing the story. She is particularly committed to shaping numbers into objective narratives, having little appetite for vagueness that gets in her way.



Outside the newsroom, Dipali is an unapologetically loud presence who values long conversations and longer walks to unwind. She devours books of all kinds and can often be found indulging in the lyrical sway of contemporary ghazals. She ardently believes that her relationship with her bylines is more sacred than it would ever be with anyone across the human race. Ayaan Kartik Ayaan Kartik is a Delhi-based journalist tracking the ever-growing world of automobiles and their components. With an experience of five years ranging...Read More ✕ Ayaan Kartik Ayaan Kartik is a Delhi-based journalist tracking the ever-growing world of automobiles and their components. With an experience of five years ranging from short-form news at Inshorts to longform journalism at Outlook Business magazine, he has dabbled into different storytelling formats. At Mint, he tries to regularly mix story styles, from longforms to crisp news stories. He has completed his graduation from Delhi University where he developed a liking for reading and writing about the world we live in today. Apart from automobiles, Ayaan likes to read up on geopolitics which has increasingly affected various sectors of the economy. Of all the promises journalism holds, he likes the fact that it allows a person to simply explain to readers about what is happening in the world. And what better sector than automobiles, which everyone since growing up has seen and felt connected to. Whether it is China's increasing grip on automobiles to growing affection for EVs in the country, Ayaan likes to connect his love for geopolitics and data to his stories as readers become more demanding on the types of stories they want.