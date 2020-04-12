Noida: 13 corona patients discharged, one sent home

NOIDA : With strict measures and complete lockdown, Noida seems to have controlled the spread of coronavirus. At least 13 corona patients were discharged and one was sent home, health officials said.

On Saturday, the results of 22 cases came negative and one youth was sent home after having been fully cured.

The youth had tested coronavirus positive on March 28. Now after 15 days, his test result came negative and he was discharged from the hospital. However, he will be kept in home isolation for next 14 days.

The youth who was discharged said, "You can defeat Coronavirus by staying at home." He said he feared the disease when he was first told he was corona positive. But the support of doctors and motivation by family gave him courage to fight the deadly virus, he said.

"I am fully fit now and am going home," he added.

At least 13 corona patients have been fully cured in Gautam Budhha Nagar, according to health officials.

Sixteen corona patients are still being treated in hospital in Noida and doctors are taking care of them, health officials added.

