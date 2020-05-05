Home > News > India > Noida: 13 new Covid-19 cases, total 192; 7 discharged

NOIDA : Thirteen people, including two healthcare workers and a baby, tested positive for coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar on Tuesday, taking the total tally in the district to 192, officials said.

Also, seven people, including a child, were discharged from hospitals after their successful treatment for Covid-19, as the number of cured people in the district reached 109, they said.

"A total of 52 reports have been received in the last 24 hours. Thirteen of them were positive and the rest were COVID-19 negative. The cumulative positive cases in Gautam Buddh Nagar are now 192," District Surveillance Officer Sunil Dohare said.

"So far, 102 of the 179 patients have been cured and discharged, leaving 83 active cases in the district," he said.

The recovery rate of patients is 56.77 per cent, according to official statistics.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
People stand in a queue outside a wine shop in Noida. (PTI)

Spitting in public places in Noida to attract up to 1,000 fine

1 min read . 02:53 PM IST
(Photo: Mint)

Wipro to repurpose its Pune office into 450-bed Covid-19 hospital

2 min read . 05:16 PM IST
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Logout