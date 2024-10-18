Noida news: 3-year-old sexually assaulted twice at school, mother raises alarm, ‘teacher tried to brush off…’

Noida news: A three-year-old child was reportedly sexually assaulted twice by a school worker, the mother said and raised alarm about the management's response, alleging that the teacher tried to “brush off” the incidents, The Times of India reported.

The accused, a 30-year-old housekeeping staff at the school's junior unit, allegedly molested the child twice on campus, earlier this month and a few weeks ago, the report said.

Speaking to ToI on October 16, the mother raised alarm about “serious lapse” that allowed such an incident to occur twice. She also alleged that the child's teacher discouraged the minor from speaking about the abuse at home.

What Happened? On October 4 (Friday), the worker, identified by the child as someone who served food the canteen — she called him “khana bhaiya”, allegedly took her to the school's medical room, locked the doors and sexually assaulted her, as per the report.

The mother added that he “leapt from the window” when another staff, identified as “didi”, was drawn by the child's scream. The child refused to go to school on October 7 (Monday) and complained of pain in her private parts.

The mother said they took the child to a paediatrician and were asked to test for infection, and the next day the doctor informed them that their child had been sexually abused, the report said.

Teacher Allegedly ‘Brushed Off’ Incident The minor only opened up after counselling and told her parent of what happened on October 4, and that the same staff had molested her while playing on the school playground few weeks earlier. The child also shared the incident with her class teacher, but was told “gharpe mat batana” (don't tell your parents).

The report said the mother called the teacher and was surprised that they tried to brush off the incidents and instead claimed that the child may have watched inappropriate videos. The mother then approached the police.

An FIR has been filed on October 9 and the child has recorded a statement with the Child Welfare Committee (CWC), where she picked out the accused from photos shown by police.

Based on this, the accused was arrested from Nithari village on October 10 under BNS Section 65(2) rape of child under 12 years, and a notice has been issued to the school's headmistress, the report said.