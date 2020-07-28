After an encounter, the Gautam Buddh Police on Monday arrested four robbers who used to snatch debit cards from people at gunpoint, the police said.

"Four people have been arrested following an encounter behind Sector 144 Oxygen Park during an encounter with personnel from the Surjapur police station. The miscreants used to rob people on the road at gunpoint, take their debit cards and ask for the PIN so that they could withdraw money," the Gautam Buddh Police statement said.

Ankur Agarwal, additional district commissioner of police told ANI, "Police was on patrol in the area around Sector 144 and saw four persons in a Maruti Suzuki Swift driving around the back of the sector. When the police went to inquire, they drove away while firing at the police. An encounter ensued and three of the miscreants were injured."

A total of 21 ATM cards and nine cartridges were recovered, and the vehicle has been seized.

