A woman gets a nasal swab taken to test for the coronavirus

Noida: 54 fresh coronavirus cases push infection tally to 6,596

1 min read . 07:28 PM IST PTI

  • City's coronavirus caseload now stands at 6,596 while the number of active cases are at 774
  • There were 50,242 active cases across Uttar Pradesh with 1,09,607 patients have recovered across the state

NOIDA : Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar on Tuesday recorded 54 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the district's infection tally to 6,596, official data showed.

The district has so far recorded 43 deaths linked to coronavirus and the mortality rate stands at 0.65 per cent, according to official statistics.

The number of active cases came down to 774 from 810 on Monday and from 867 on Sunday, according to the data released by the UP Health Department for a 24-hour period.

As many as 88 more patients got discharged during the period. The recovery rate improved to 87.61 per cent from 86.96 per cent on Monday, as per the statistics.

Gautam Buddh Nagar stood on the 17th spot on the list of districts in the state in terms of active cases.

So far, 5,779 patients have recovered from COVID-19 in Gautam Buddh Nagar, the third highest among districts in UP after Lucknow (10,806) and Kanpur (6,436), the data showed.

The maximum active cases are in Lucknow (7,170) followed by Kanpur Nagar (4,303), Gorakhpur (2,463), Allahabad (2,182), Varanasi (2,141), Bareilly (1,795), Ghaziabad (1,071), Aligarh (1,016), Saharanpur (985), Basti (923), Kushinagar (916), Ballia (909), Shahjahanpur (866), Azamgarh (865), Moradabad (871) and Deoria (795), according to the data.

There were 50,242 active cases across Uttar Pradesh. So far, 1,09,607 patients have recovered across the state while the death toll linked to COVID-19 stood at 2,585 on Tuesday, showed the data.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated