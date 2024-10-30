Noida accident: Major fire engulfs banquet hall at night, killing one; rescue operation underway | Video

Noida accident: Major fire engulfs banquet hall at night, killing one electrician; rescue operation underway | Video Noida fire: Banquet hall reduced to ashes after fire outbreak, one person dead | Video 

Updated30 Oct 2024, 09:52 AM IST
One person died in Noida fire accident on Wednesday.
One person died in Noida fire accident on Wednesday.(via REUTERS)

A massive fire broke out at a banquet hall in Noida Sector 74 early Wednesday. One person died in the accident. The fire tender reached on the spot immediately after receiving the information and doused the fire. A rescue operation is underway, Ram Badan Singh, DCP, told ANI on Wednesday.

“We received information about fire at Lotus Grandeur banquet hall in Sector-74 at around 3 am, police reached the spot within 10 minutes. Ten fire tenders reached. It took time to douse the fire as it is a big structure. Rescue operation is going on. An electrician died in the incident,” informs Ram Badan Singh, DCP, Noida.

(More to come)

First Published:30 Oct 2024, 09:52 AM IST
