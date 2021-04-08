The Noida district administration today imposed night prohibition/regulation order in the district from 10pm to 5am till 17 April. However, all movement of essential goods and commodities and essential/medical services shall be exempted. The order stated that,"all government, private educational institutes(except medical, para medical and nursing) including coaching institutes shall be barred from holding physical classes till 17 April 2021. However, all exams including practicals shall be held as per schedule and are exempted from this order."

"There shall be intensive enforcement of masks and other covid protocols in public places including work places, by police, incident commanders and by concerned departments," according to official orders issued today.

Noida administration asks residents to inform it about arrival of outsiders

The Gautam Buddh Nagar district administration here has urged residents of Noida and Greater Noida to inform it about the arrival of outsiders in their area for COVID-19 surveillance amid a spike in coronavirus infections.

Residents can use the COVID-19 control centre's helpline number, 18004192211, for conveying this information, Additional Chief Medical Officer Bharat Bhushan said.

He said the helpline number can also be used for various other services and queries related to COVID-19.

Covid-19 cases in Noida:

Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar recorded 125 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, taking the district's tally to 26,697, according to official data.

The active cases rose to 652 from 579 the previous day. Forty-nine more patients recuperated, taking the number of recoveries to 25,952, the Health Department said.

Gautam Buddh Nagar currently has a death toll of 93 with a mortality rate of 0.34 per cent. The recovery rate of patients reached 97.20 per cent on Wednesday, it said.

Meanwhile, the number of active cases in the state reached 31,987 from 27,509 on Tuesday, while the recoveries reached 6.05 lakh and the toll rose to 8,964.

Night Curfew in Lucknow:

In a bid to effectively control the pandemic infection in the district, the Lucknow district administration said that all educational institutions, barring medical, nursing and para-medical institutes, would remain closed till April 15.

District Magistrate Abhishek Prakash said examinations would be allowed in recognised educational institutes with strict adherence to protocols.

Night curfew will be imposed in areas under the Lucknow Municipal Corporation from Thursday till April 16 from 9 pm to 6 am, the official said, as the coronavirus cases continue to surge.

Night Curfew in Kanpur:

Night curfew has also been imposed in Kanpur from 10 pm to 6 am and will remain in place till April 30, Kanpur District Magistrate Alok Tiwari said in a statement.

There will be exemption on ferrying essential items and there will be no ban on movement of goods vehicles, the Lucknow district magistrate said.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held a video conference with several district magistrates.

Districts that are reporting more than 100 fresh cases everyday and have more than 500 active cases, the district magistrate may take a decision regarding holidays, barring examinations, depending upon local circumstances.

Stress was laid on COVID-19 testing of people at railway stations, bus stations for effective control over COVID-19 and for effective contract tracing

