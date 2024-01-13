Noida administration reveals fine for buying liquor from Delhi, Gurugram: ‘Can be sent to jail under…’
The administration in Noida on Saturday asked its residents to report the cases where individuals are purchasing liquor from Delhi or Gurugram for consumption in Uttar Pradesh. The move is in line with the efforts of the district administration to boost the revenue from liquor sales and stop the supply of alcohol from other states, where it is comparatively cheaper.