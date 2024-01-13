The administration in Noida on Saturday asked its residents to report the cases where individuals are purchasing liquor from Delhi or Gurugram for consumption in Uttar Pradesh. The move is in line with the efforts of the district administration to boost the revenue from liquor sales and stop the supply of alcohol from other states, where it is comparatively cheaper.

As per a report by news platform The Indian Express, the administration has assured the Noida residents that their identity will be kept anonymous. Further, the administration also pointed out that bringing or consuming liquor from outside of Uttar Pradesh is a punishable offense and the accused can be sent to jail.

“In Uttar Pradesh, bringing or consuming liquor from outside the state (Haryana, Delhi, or any other state) is a punishable offense. For this act, a case can be registered against the person under Section 63 of the Uttar Pradesh Excise Act 1910 and he/she can be sent to jail, and under Section 72, the vehicle of the person transporting illegal liquor can be confiscated," District Excise Officer Subodh Kumar told The Indian Express.

Subodh Kumar mentioned the excise rules of the state and said that only one bottle of alcohol is allowed from other states and the minimum penalty levied in such cases is ₹5,000.

Liquor sales in Noida

Gautam Buddh Nagar has garnered a revenue of ₹892 crore from the sale of alcoholic beverages in the preceding six months (from July to December 2023). This signifies a growth of 15.54% in comparison to the corresponding period in 2022, during which the revenue stood at ₹772 crore.

The district has already achieved 84% of the yearly target of ₹2,324.78 crore as it collected Rs1,342.87 crore as of December 2023.

Recently, the Uttar Pradesh government has made several efforts to boost the sale of alcohol in the state. The government allowed people to consume beer outdoors if the liquor shops had 100 sq ft space next to their vends. Moreover, the local administration in the state also increased the liquor sale timings during the festival season.

