Noida, Ahmedabad schools receive bomb threat days ahead of Republic Day—what we know so far

Several Noida and Ahmedabad schools received bomb threats on Friday, days ahead of Republic Day. In Noida, at least three schools, including Shiv Nadar School, Bal Bharati School and Cambridge School, received a bomb threat.

In a message alert sent to parents, Bal Bharti dismissed pre-primary classes (Nursery, LKG, and UKG) and said that the school was on high alert. “No official reason for the high alert was shared with parents; the reason was only inferred through messages circulated by other schools,” the school told Hindustan Times (HT).

Bal Bharati School also said that students from Classes 1 to 12 are still inside the school, and no message has been received regarding their dismissal.

However, according to the parents, Bal Bharti School has asked them to pick up their kids from school.

In an email sent to parents, Shiv Nadar School informed that the school would remain closed on Friday, January 23. They said that the school buses were being sent back, and requested the parents to receive their kids at designated drop-off points.

Meanwhile, Cambridge School told HT that a bomb threat was received via email, following which parents were informed through a message and were asked to pick up their children as a precautionary measure.

Thorough checking underway: Noida police Noida Police, in a statement, said that it had immediately deployed senior officers, police personnel from various police stations, the bomb squad, fire brigade, dog squad, and BDDS team at the sites upon receiving information about threat emails sent to some private schools. “Thorough checking is being carried out.”

The Noida police also said that the cyber team is conducting a technical examination of the received emails.

Gujarat schools receive bomb threats According to news agency ANI, several schools in western Ahmedabad, Gujarat, also received a bomb threat via email. These schools include Xavier’s School and Sant Kabir School.

“Crime Branch's Bomb Squad and Forensic Department are carrying out investigation,” ANI reported, quoting Crime Branch Ahmedabad.

