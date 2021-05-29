Subscribe
Home >News >India >Noida aims to become first fully vaccinated district in India: Official

Noida aims to become first fully vaccinated district in India: Official

The Noida authority and Gautam Budh Nagar administration have started vaccination of its sanitation and other employees
1 min read . 06:07 AM IST Staff Writer

Currently, Gautam Buddh Nagar is second after state capital Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh in terms of vaccination but is first in terms of population ratio inoculated

Authorities in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar have resolved to make it India's first district to be fully vaccinated against coronavirus.

District magistrate Suhas LY on Friday told top health and administration officials of the district, along with police commissioner Alok Singh, to ensure that the dream is achieved.

"DM Suhas LY called on all officials to get totally committed toward ensuring the objective of getting Gautam Buddh Nagar fully vaccinated against Covid-19," District Information Officer Rakesh Chauhan said in a statement to the press.

Currently, Gautam Buddh Nagar is second after state capital Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh in terms of vaccination but is first in terms of population ratio inoculated, according to the statement.

The district has an estimated population of 21 lakh, of which around 15 lakh to 16 lakh people are to be vaccinated. As of Friday, 5.71 lakh people in the district have been vaccinated, which is around 30% of the total targeted population for vaccination, it added.

However, the press statement did not share any timeline for the objective.

The district, adjoining Delhi in western Uttar Pradesh, has so far recorded 439 deaths and has 1,930 active cases of Covid-19, according to official figures updated till Friday.

The active coronavirus cases came down below 2,000 on Friday both in Gautam Buddh Nagar and Ghaziabad, two of the highly affected districts of UP.

While the mortality rate stands at 0.70% and the recovery rate at 96.18% in Gautam Buddh Nagar, the figures for Ghaziabad were recorded at 0.78% and 95.64%, respectively.

Meanwhile, the number of active Covid-19 cases in the state reached 52,244 from 58,270 on Thursday while the overall recoveries climbed to 16,13,841 and the death toll surged to 20,053 on Friday, the data showed.

