During a recent review meeting regarding the proposed Noida International Airport, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said it should be "reflection of Indian heritage".

The greenfield airport is coming up in Jewar in Gautam Buddh Nagar district, around 80 km from the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) in Delhi.

The modern airport -- billed to be India's largest upon completion -- is being developed at an estimated cost of ₹29,560 crore by Swiss firm Zurich International Airport (ZIA) AG.

As per sources, quoted by PTI, Adityanath said, main terminal building of the mammoth state project should be "reflection of Indian heritage".

Adityanath had said, “There should be a reflection of Indian heritage in the architecture of the main terminal building of the airport."

“The officials should see how this will be done because the design has to be attractive but with a touch of Indian heritage," the source quoted Adityanath

Civil Aviation Minister Nand Gopal Gupta, Additional Chief Secretary to UP CM S P Goyal, Noida International Airport Limited (NIAL) CEO Arun Vir Singh also attended the meeting.

12 million passengers annually expected at Noida Airport

According to the sources, during the design presentation, the chief minister was also apprised of the features in the modern terminal building that is expected to handle an initial footfall of 12 million passengers annually.

The swanky building is proposed to have a large food court -- the size of a football ground -- located between the departure and arrival zones.

Eventually one more terminal building would be created which would be a “mirror image" of the original building as annual footfall increase over the years, they said.

Work is currently underway for the first phase of the Noida International Airport in an area of 1,334 hectares with two runways planned on it. The airport will also have cargo services, according to officials.

(With inputs from agencies)

