Noida Airport launches direct flights to 16 destinations — Lucknow, Navi Mumbai, Hyderabad & more

Noida International Airport in Jewar has officially begun direct flight operations to 16 major cities across India, a massive boost to regional connectivity. This brings convenience for millions of passengers in western Uttar Pradesh and the broader Delhi-NCR area.
The newly operational network connects travellers directly to key domestic hubs, including economic powerhouses such as Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, and Hyderabad, as well as political and cultural centres such as Lucknow. Notably, the airport is also offering two daily flights to Pantnagar, ensuring strong connectivity to the hill state of Uttarakhand.
The launch of these flights provides significant relief to residents of Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahr, Aligarh, Mathura, and Agra.
Historically, travellers from these regions had to endure long, traffic-heavy journeys to reach Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport in Delhi. By offering a closer, state-of-the-art alternative, Noida International Airport effectively eliminates that tedious commute.
This shift offers substantial savings in time and travel costs, providing a seamless experience that greatly benefits business travellers, students, tourists, and working professionals alike.
Moreover, with major carriers like IndiGo and Akasa Air operating these routes, the new Jewar airport is expected to significantly alleviate passenger congestion at Delhi Airport, improving overall transit efficiency across the national capital region.
1. Amritsar
2. Bareilly
3. Bengaluru
4. Bhopal
5. Chandigarh
6. Dehradun
7. Dharamshala
8. Hyderabad
9. Jaipur
10. Jammu
11. Jodhpur
12. Lucknow
13. Mumbai
14. Navi Mumbai
15. Pantnagar
As Delhi-NCR’s second major international aviation hub, the airport marked the start of its commercial journey with the arrival of IndiGo flight 6E-2278 from Lucknow.
In a deeply symbolic gesture celebrating the transition of the region from farmland to a world-class greenfield airport, 170 local farmers from the Jewar region—who had contributed their land for the massive project—were invited to board a special inaugural flight to Lucknow.
Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu officially flagged off the inaugural operations, which included a fully booked commercial flight to Bengaluru carrying 138 passengers, followed closely by a special flight for the Jewar farmers.
Ranked among the largest greenfield airport projects in India, Noida International Airport is designed to scale up rapidly. Built around a vision of integrated, multi-modal connectivity, the hub is backed by an extensive network of upcoming road, metro, and rail links.
These systems will seamlessly tie Delhi-NCR to the expanding industrial zones of western Uttar Pradesh, positioning the airport as a premier gateway for both domestic and eventual international travel.