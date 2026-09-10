Noida Airport sees first foreign landing as three Russian planes arrive ahead of Putin-Modi meet, BRICS Summit 2026

Noida International Airport witnessed its first foreign aircraft landing as three Russian transport aircraft touched down on Tuesday amid the arrival of foreign leaders and their delegations in India ahead of the 18th BRICS Summit scheduled for the weekend, according to ANI.

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The aircraft arrived ahead of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s expected visit to New Delhi for the summit. Putin is also scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi for bilateral talks on Friday, a day before the multilateral gathering begins.

‘Trade and economic cooperation is a very wide scope’: Kremlin spokesperson Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov had earlier confirmed that PM Modi and Putin were expected to hold their bilateral meeting on September 11. The discussions are likely to cover bilateral ties, including trade and economic cooperation.

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People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 When is the 18th BRICS Summit scheduled to take place in New Delhi? ⌵ The 18th BRICS Summit is scheduled to take place in New Delhi on September 12-13, 2026. 2 What is the theme of the BRICS Summit 2026? ⌵ The theme of the BRICS Summit 2026 is 'Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability.' 3 What is the significance of Russia's participation in the BRICS Summit? ⌵ Russia's participation signifies the importance of strengthening bilateral ties with India, especially amid ongoing geopolitical tensions, and enhancing cooperation within BRICS. 4 How does the BRICS Summit address the ongoing US-Iran war? ⌵ The BRICS Summit aims to navigate the challenges posed by the US-Iran war, as it brings together nations with differing interests, including Iran and the UAE, encouraging dialogue and consensus. 5 What are the main objectives of the BRICS Summit 2026? ⌵ The main objectives include fostering dialogue on political and economic issues, enhancing cooperation among member states, and addressing global challenges related to the US-Iran war and other geopolitical tensions.

“We're looking forward to the President and Prime Minister having another bilateral meeting during the visit. It is scheduled. It is scheduled for Friday, so first, like always, they will touch on the bilateral agenda. Trade and economic cooperation is a very wide scope,” Peskov said while speaking to reporters during a virtual briefing from Moscow.

Peskov mentioned Putin’s visit would provide an opportunity for India and Russia to review their bilateral ties, while expressing his wishes for India’s successful hosting of the BRICS Summit.

“In a couple of days, President Putin will begin his India visit. You know that our two leaders, Indian and Russian leaders, are in a very close personal contact. They are very pragmatic in their relationship, and they are as sincere as to be able to discuss in a very open and constructive way the most sensitive issues of our agenda and our bilateral relations. Of course, it opens additional horizons for our cooperation,” he added.

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Peskov expressed confidence that the summit would be successful and said Russia was making efforts to strengthen cooperation among BRICS members across its three key areas: politics and security, economic and financial cooperation, and cultural and humanitarian exchanges. He further said that Russia supported the inclusion of new countries in various BRICS formats.

"We have no doubt that the summit will be successful. Russia, we are doing our best to contribute to further development of BRICS cooperation in the three main pillars of our interaction. So, those are policy and security, economy and finance, and cultural and humanitarian contexts. So, we are supporting the idea of inviting new countries to join different formats within BRICS," he said.

India is set to host the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi on September 12-13, 2026, under the theme “Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability.”

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About the Author Garvit Bhirani Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news s...Read More ✕ Garvit Bhirani



With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.



Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.



He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.



He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.



He can be reached on Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news stories, focusing on accuracy and compelling storytelling for readers.With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.He can be reached on LinkedIn or on @garvitbhirani on X