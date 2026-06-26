Noida airport to triple flights from July, eyes international operations by year-end

Noida International Airport is likely to commence international flight operations by the end of the year, as construction of its international terminal nears completion. The terminal is in its final phase and is expected to be finished by September or October.

The project's progress was reviewed during a Noida International Airport Limited (NIAL) board meeting held in Lucknow on Tuesday.

Officials also assessed the operational preparedness for domestic passenger and cargo services that will be launched as part of the airport's first phase.

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Officials said work on the international terminal is advancing quickly and has reached its final stage. The remaining construction is expected to be completed within the next three to four months, paving the way for the airport to launch international flight operations before the end of 2026.

Noida International Airport is set to significantly expand its operations from July, increasing daily flight services from the current 12 to around 40–45. The expansion will connect the airport to 16–17 destinations, following an initial 10-day period during which operators focused on stabilising systems and resolving early operational challenges, according to a report by The Times of India.

At the same time, preparations are underway for the airport's next phase of expansion, which includes building a second runway and developing additional aviation infrastructure.

The airport currently operates six arrivals and six departures each day through IndiGo and Akasa Air, connecting five cities — Navi Mumbai, Jammu, Amritsar, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru. Starting next month, it will expand its domestic network with direct flights to destinations including Mumbai, Srinagar, Bareilly, Bhopal, Dehradun, Dharamshala, Chandigarh, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kishangarh, Lucknow, and Pantnagar.

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Commercial operations at Noida International Airport commenced on June 15, with IndiGo operating the first scheduled flight from Lucknow before continuing to Bengaluru.

According to industry sources cited by TOI, the airport continues to face challenges such as reliance on costly taxi services and slower-than-expected growth in local passenger traffic. However, airport officials said the facility is well connected through a six-lane expressway and AC electric bus services operated by YEIDA.

The airport is also in discussions with both domestic and international airlines to further expand its route network. Officials said key infrastructure for international operations, including customs and immigration facilities, is expected to be in place by the end of the year.