Noida: As Hindon water level rises, waterlogging in Ecotech 3 area, many vehicles stuck

Noida: As Hindon water level rises, waterlogging in Ecotech 3 area, many vehicles stuck1 min read 25 Jul 2023, 06:23 PM IST
Due to a rise in the water level of Hindon river , the area near Ecotech 3 got submerged due to which many vehicles were stuck in Noida on Tuesday.
Several houses were also submerged in the low-lying areas in Noida due to the swelling of the river.
On Monday, the bodies of two boys who went missing after slipping into the deep waters of the Hindon river in Ghaziabad were pulled out.
Adarsh (18) and 16-year-old Krish Mishra went missing on Sunday in the Karhera village after it was flooded following an increase in the river's water discharge.
A National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team, after a marathon rescue operation, pulled the two bodies out, Deputy Commissioner of Police (City) Nipun Agarwal had said.
In Ghaziabad, people from the flood-affected areas have moved to the homes of their relatives and relief camps, officials had said.
Two electric substations at Kanha Upvan and Morti have been submerged in eight-feet water, disrupting electricity supply in societies of Rajnagar extension.
