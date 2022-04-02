Noida: Authorities to rename 'Alpha', 'Beta', 'Delta' sectors. Details here

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The move comes after 30 years, as in 1991, during the formation of Greater Noida, the sectors were named in Greek words such as Alpha, Beta, Gamma, Delta, Omicron, Mu, Zu, Chai-Fi, Pai, etc while 1, 2 and 3 were added to these names.
The residential sectors in Greater Noida are expected to be replaced by numeric figures such as sectors 1, 2, and 3 as a replacement to current Greek letters like 'Alpha', 'Beta', 'Delta', and 'Omicron'.
Officials said, there has been a demand from a section of residents for renaming the sectors and the local Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) has formed a committee to take the decision, reported by PTI.
It was reported that a meeting was held on March 31 by GNIDA CEO Narendra Bhooshan with senior officials of the Authority to discuss the issue and gave an "in-principle approval" to the proposal.
In the meeting, it was discussed and decided upon that the special committee headed by Additional CEO Deep Chandra will take suggestions and feedback from residents in regards to changing of sectors' names.
Bhooshan has directed the committee to submit its report at the earliest.
Notably, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has also been using Greek alphabets like 'Delta' and 'Omicron' to name the Coronavirus variants.
GNIDA stated that the names of residential sectors of Greater Noida may be changed soon. Instead of Alpha, Beta, Gamma, Delta, etc., the sectors would be renamed by numbers like one, two, three, and four. Further, it mentioned that the authority has constituted a committee to implement this proposal. The final decision will be taken after the committee takes suggestions from the residents of Greater Noida.
The move comes after 30 years, as in 1991, during the formation of Greater Noida, the sectors were named in Greek words such as Alpha, Beta, Gamma, Delta, Omicron, Mu, Zu, Chai-Fi, Pai, etc while 1, 2 and 3 were added to these names.
However, there are also sectors with names in the form of numerics like 1, 2, 3, and others in the western part of Greater Noida which is known as Greater Noida (West) or Noida Extension.
Thereby, a GNIDA official in the report said, "Because of this, there is a lot of confusion in writing, speaking, and understanding the names of sectors. The location of these sectors is not known. Keeping this in mind, the Authority is contemplating to change the names of these sectors."
Also, the officials stated that it was decided that all the industrial sectors will be named after 'Ecotech' and the names of the institutional and IT sectors will remain the same as Knowledge Park 1, 2, 3, 4, and so on.
Furthermore, the officials mentioned that "All 'Techzone' names will be removed while the names of residential sectors will be with numeric numbers like Sector-One, Two, Three, Four.
After the implementation of the decision, on the lease deed of the property, along with the new name, the officials also said that the old name will also be written in parentheses so that no confusion arises. (With inputs from Agency).
