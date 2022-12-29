The Noida Authority in its board meeting has approved the scheme for the allotment of 340 houses across several categories which include the low-income group(LIG), middle-income group(MIG), and high-income group(HIG). The new residential complexes will be allotted through a lucky draw in the LIG category and through e-auction for the MIG and HIG category apartments.

The new residences will be allocated in Noida's Sector 52, Sector 62, Sector 71, Sector 99, Sector 118 and Sector 135. The decisions were taken during the 208th board meeting of the Noida Authority chaired by Uttar Pradesh Infrastructure and Industrial Development Commissioner Arvind Kumar.

Regarding the determination of rates of land to be purchased from farmers by mutual agreement, the statement read, “On the basis of registered sale deed, purchase was being made by the Noida Authority at the rate of ₹5,060 per sq m. It was decided to increase it to ₹5,324 per sq m in public interest."

Board meeting concluded under the chairmanship of Shri Arvind Kumar. Noida CEO and other Noida Authority officials were present in the meeting.

“In order to solve the problems in the registry of flats owners, the facility of rescheduling will be brought from 01.01.2023 to 31.03.2023 for depositing overdues for residential and sports city plots in Group Housing, Commercial Department," for facilitation of resettlement in residential projects of group housing, the Noida Authority said.

“Under the rescheduling facility, the instalments will be rescheduled by capitalizing the overdue amount of premium/interest/ or earlier rescheduled premium/interest and additional compensation, lease rent and overdue future instalments. The tenure of the rescheduled payment plan will not exceed two years."

It also announced bringing in a three months' amnesty scheme for exemption of interest on water charges and regularization of unauthorized water connections which will be applicable only till March 31, 2023 after which normal rates of recovery would apply, according to the statement.

On extension of time fixed for completion of work in builders plots, the Noida Authority said that in order to encourage speedy execution of sub-lease deed of flats in favour of home buyers, it has been decided that time extension fee would be charges on the basis of area constructed and the remaining area on the project.

“In the case of old allotments, time extension for the entire project will be given on case to case basis up to a maximum of 15 years from the lease deed and for new allotments only up to a maximum of 13 years from the lease deed. For the new allotments, if the completion of the first phase of the project is not completed within seven years from the lease deed, the allotment will be compulsorily cancelled," it said in the statement.