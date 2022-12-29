Noida Authority announces new residential scheme through lucky draw2 min read . Updated: 29 Dec 2022, 10:33 AM IST
- The new residences will be allocated in Noida's Sector 52, Sector 62, Sector 71, Sector 99, Sector 118 and Sector 135
The Noida Authority in its board meeting has approved the scheme for the allotment of 340 houses across several categories which include the low-income group(LIG), middle-income group(MIG), and high-income group(HIG). The new residential complexes will be allotted through a lucky draw in the LIG category and through e-auction for the MIG and HIG category apartments.