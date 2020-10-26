Noida Authority slaps penalties worth 5.39 lakh on polluters

The Noida Authority on Monday said it has slapped penalties worth ₹5.39 lakh on entities, including construction sites, that were found violating guidelines to combat air pollution here.

The action included a major penalty worth ₹5.20 lakh on three entities that had kept construction material uncovered in violation of guidelines of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) and the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), it said.

The Authority has issued penalties worth over ₹37.54 lakh since October 17 on entities contributing to air pollution here, according to compiled figures given by the Authority.

The action against polluters comes in the wake of the GRAP coming into force amid deteriorating air quality in Delhi-NCR, even as the air quality in Noida remained 'very poor' on Monday.

"Varying amounts of penalties were imposed on entities not adhering to official guidelines on containing air pollution. Altogether, penalties worth ₹5.39 lakh were imposed on Monday," the Authority said in a statement.

It said 370 tonnes of construction and demolition waste was picked up from various locations in Noida on Monday and sent to the processing plant in Sector 80.

Road stretches measuring 105 kilometres were sprinkled with water, while another 243 kilometres on 67 routes were cleaned mechanically by sweeping machines, it said.

Footpaths and streets measuring 60 kilometres were cleaned during the night using water treated by sewage treatment plants, it stated.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.