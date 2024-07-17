Noida bank employee kills self; 5-page suicide note says colleagues harassed, called her ’bandariya’, ’dimag se pagal’

  • The deceased left behind a five-page suicide note, in which she allegedly named six of her colleagues, including two managers, as the cause of her agony.

First Published17 Jul 2024, 05:01 PM IST
Axis Bank has offered condolences to Shivani Gupta’s family and assured full cooperation with the probe by the police. REUTERS
Axis Bank has offered condolences to Shivani Gupta’s family and assured full cooperation with the probe by the police. REUTERS

A 27-year-old former employee at Axis Bank’s Noida Sector 128 branch died by suicide at her house, hours after receiving a termination email, said a report by Times of India. The deceased, identified as Shivani Gupta, left a five-page suicide note in which she allegedly named six of her colleagues, including two managers, as the cause of her agony, said the report.

Gupta allegedly consumed poison to end her life in her room last Friday. 

 

According to the suicide note, Shivani Gupta’s colleagues used to call her "divorcee" and "bandariya".

She had joined Axis Bank as a relationship officer in Sector 128, Noida, last October.

In the suicide note, Shivani alleged that she was facing harsh behaviour from her six colleagues over the last six months that caused her mental and physical suffering.

 

She alleged that her colleagues not only used offensive language against her but also physically attacked her.

She had also consulted a psychiatrist at Vimhans to deal with the mental stress.

In the note, she had identified a female colleague as her primary tormentor, who used to engage in frequent arguments over trivial issues and disparage her with names like "bandariya" (monkey) and "dimag se pagal" (mad woman).

On the last page of the suicide note, Shivani entrusted her brother to take care of their family and also urged him to take action against her colleagues.

She had also mentioned her bank details, including PINs.

Her brother, Gaurav Gupta, has filed a complaint against her bank colleagues.

Axis Bank has offered condolences to Shivani Gupta’s family and assured full cooperation with the probe by the police.

The bank also said that it had engaged a private agency whose employees are working from its branch.

The police are investigating the case. “We have submitted the note to handwriting experts to verify its authenticity. Statements from her colleagues will also be recorded,” Nandgram ACP Ravi Kumar Singh told TOI.

