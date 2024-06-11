Bus crashes into wall of housing society in Noida sector-118; one dead, another critical | Watch

A bus carrying employees of a private company crashed through the wall of a housing society in Noida sector-118 on Tuesday, killing a momos seller who had set up his shop next to a residential complex, Uttar Pradesh police said.

According to UP police, the accident happened at 6:54 pm near Shri Ram Apartments in Noida Sector-118.

The deceased has been identified as Nepali-origin Deepak (30), while his younger brother Sushil (18) suffered severe injuries in the crash and has been hospitalised in critical condition, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Noida) Vidya Sagar Mishra said.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: A bus entered a residential society after breaking through the wall of the society in Sector 118 of Noida. Police Force present at the spot. 2 people injured and taken to hospital. pic.twitter.com/OI3bmz5LET — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) June 11, 2024

Meanwhile, eye-witnesses claimed that one more person who worked at the momo stall suffered injuries in the incident, reported PTI.

“A momos stall was just set up there when the bus rammed into it. Three people were at the stall, and two of them came under the bus. The incident occurred around an hour ago,” the eyewitness claimed.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: An eyewitness, Bhagat Singh says, "...A momos stall was just set up there when the bus rammed into it. Three people were at the stall, and two of them came under the bus. The incident occurred around an hour ago." pic.twitter.com/lgKGKn0tyS — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) June 11, 2024

The bus had ploughed some five metres into society after crashing its boundary wall.

"One person had died during treatment at the hospital while another is injured but under treatment at the district hospital. According to preliminary information, the bus is registered with a private tour and travels company and was ferrying some passengers," Noida DCP Mishra said.