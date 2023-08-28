A cyber fraud scheme was dismantled in Noida as authorities arrested 84 individuals on Wednesday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As per media reports, the suspects had exploited leaked American social security numbers to make calls to citizens of the United States, falsely assuming the identity of representatives from the US Social Security Administration. Employing fear tactics, they coerced their victims into providing monetary funds.

Situated in Sector 6, the call center was the hub of these operations. The culprits primarily comprised young individuals adept at managing BPO functions. They underwent training to adopt an American accent, effectively mirroring American speech patterns. The fraudulent scheme adhered to a meticulously organized approach.

Fresh recruits were furnished with scripts and guided to practice them for a span of two days. Following this, an evaluation was conducted on the third day to gauge their proficiency before involving them in deceitful endeavours.

Law enforcement officials revealed that the call center had established communication with around 400,000 American citizens, managing to deceive over 600 individuals. The orchestrators behind this operation, Harshit Kumar and Yogesh Pandit, who also goes by the alias Anna, are currently evading capture.

Police noted that further investigation is on.

"The duo started the call centre four months ago. The 84 employees, including 38 women, were aware of the fraud but had neither informed the cops nor quit the job because of the high incentives they drew," DCP Harish Chander said. The operation brought in revenues of ₹40 lakh per day.

According to the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), the call center was employing software tools such as VICIdial and eyeBeam. They employed these tools to transmit voice messages to recipients, alerting them of the impending suspension of their social security numbers (SSN) due to purported "suspicious activity." The messages urged recipients to make a return call to a designated number for further action.

"Once a person called back, the call centre employees would pretend to open their case files and would ask for details like name and zip code. They would then tell the victim about a suspension order issued against their SSN. Next, the victims were asked to share the last four digits of their SSN. Once they shared the number, the cons would inform them about suspicious activities, like drug trafficking, money laundering and vehicle-related fraud, linked to their SNN," the DCP said.

The victims were frightened and willingly agreed to file a report about identity theft.

"The accused would then ask the victim to share his/her bank details and say that the call was being transferred to the US Marshals Service. After the call was transferred, another person linked to the fraud introduced himself or herself as an officer from the US Marshals and told the victim to save their money in the form of cryptocurrency or gift cards as their bank account would be seized. Most offered to convert their money into crypto and the accused used the opportunity to share a code with them. This code, when used by the victim, transferred all their money to the accused's account. In case a victim purchased gift cards, the accused took the secret number on the card and syphoned off the money," the DCP said.

The call center employees were charged under IPC provisions 420 (related to fraud) and 120B (pertaining to criminal conspiracy), along with sections of the IT Act, as stated by the Police. Law enforcement has taken possession of 150 computers, as well as a sum of ₹20 lakh in cash, a Creta car, and certain documents. Currently, forensic and cyber units are examining the computers.

(With inputs from TOI and ET)