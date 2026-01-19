Noida CEO transferred, put on waitlist after techie falls into water-filled pit with car, dies

Uttar Pradesh government on Monday, January 19, transferred Chief Executive Officer, Noida, Lakesh M. The CEO has been put in the wait list. The development came after Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ordered a three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe into the death of a 27-year-old software engineer, Yuvraj Mehta on Saturday after his car fell into a water filled pit in Sector 150. The govt has not cited any official reason for putting him in waitlist.