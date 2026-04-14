Noida clashes: Police link unrest to WhatsApp groups, QR code-based mobilisation

As workers protested in Noida on Monday and Tuesday over minimum wage demands, police sources have said the outrage was not spontaneous and instead is a result of an orchestrated conspiracy, ANI said.

On Monday workers resorted to stone pelting and a number of vehicles were also burnt post an altercation with police officials.

Around 350 suspects have been held so far, as per ANI citing sources within the police. Authorities have said that the arson was carried out in a "methodical and pre-planned manner."

Gautam Buddh Nagar Police Commissioner Laxmi Singh has said that seven FIRs have been launched in connection with the protests. She also said that route marches were carried out in the morning to maintain law and order.

WhatsApp groups, QR code: Police allege organised unrest "Route marches have been conducted continuously since 5:00 AM. This morning, workers gathered at three locations; following immediate dialogue, they were peacefully dispersed within just 15 minutes," Singh said, as per ANI.

She also revealed that a number of WhatsApp groups have been created in the past couple of days and workers are being added using QR codes.

"Over the past two days, several WhatsApp groups have been created, through which workers are being added by scanning QR codes. This indicates that an organised and well-orchestrated syndicate is active behind these activities," Singh said.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh approves 21% wage hike after violent protests by Noida workers

The commissioner also said that the police are looking to identiy whether any of the people allegedly behind the violence had received fundings from outside the state or the country.

"Certain elements within the crowd involved in such acts have been identified and arrested; further arrests will be ensured in due course. Their funding sources will also be investigated; should it be discovered that they received financial assistance from outside the state or the country, appropriate action will be initiated in that regard as well," she said.

Uttar Pradesh's Infrastructure and Industrial Development Commissioner (IIDC) Deepak Kumar on Tuesday claimed that the protesting workers have said that the violence was carried out by outsiders. As per ANI, Kumar said, "We spoke to the workers yesterday, and it (talks) will continue. The labourers have said that there should be a hike in their salaries due to inflation. They said that all violence and arson was carried out by people from outside, not locals. 11 people arrested."

He also said that the Adityanath government is committed to addressing workers' concerns.

"You are aware of the CM's commitment to make the state number one in every sector. He is committed to bringing the best policies for the generation of employment opportunities. After this incident occurred, the CM constituted a committee for it," Kumar said.

Kumar also flagged misinformation surrounding wage issues, stating, "A misinformation campaign was run in the whole of Delhi NCR, where it was said that the Government of India has made ₹20,000 as the minimum wage. The reality is that the Government of India is carrying out the process under its codes and laws."

Committee formed to resolve issues, wages hiked The high-level committee constituted by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday increased the interim minimum wages by about 21 per cent for workers in Gautam Buddha Nagar and Ghaziabad, following massive protests in Noida Phase 2.

According to Noida DM's office, for unskilled workers in Gautam Buddha Nagar and Ghaziabad, the interim wages have been increased from ₹11,313 to ₹13,690 monthly; from ₹12,445 to ₹15,059 for semi-skilled workers and from ₹13,940 to ₹16,868 for skilled workers. Interim rates are effective from April 1.

In districts with municipal corporations, the monthly wages for unskilled workers have been increased to ₹13,006, for semi-skilled workers to ₹14,306 and for skilled workers to ₹16,025.

In other districts, the wages have been increased to ₹12,356, ₹13,591 and ₹15,224 for unskilled, semi-skilled and skilled workers, respectively, according to the DM's office.

State Industrial Development Minister Nand Gopal Gupta 'Nandi' said that a committee formed by the UP government is holding discussions with the workers to resolve the issues. Gupta accused the Samajwadi Party and Congress of conspiring to disrupt the law and order situation in the state.

In a statement, the state minister said, "Our government has taken the matter very seriously. A panel of senior government officials has been formed under the chairmanship of the Industrial Development Commissioner... Anarchic and thug elements of the Samajwadi Party and Congress have repeatedly conspired to disrupt the state's peace and order under the guise of such protests. At first glance, it cannot be denied that they played a suspicious role in inciting workers through rumours."

The statement read, "The committee formed by the government is holding talks with representatives of labour unions, industry groups, and all stakeholders. After detailed discussion and due consideration of all points, a suitable solution to the issue will be reached as soon as possible. Any antisocial element challenging this identity and environment will face such action that people for seven generations will shudder at the mention of the crime. I appeal to all parties to exercise restraint and patience."