Noida: COVID-19 cases cross 2,000-mark, death toll rises to 21

Migrants wait for screening before boarding the UP Roadways buses to leave for their homes, during ongoing Covid-19 lockdown, in Noida
1 min read . Updated: 27 Jun 2020, 09:41 PM IST PTI

  • The district has recorded 127 new cases since Friday, while 97 patients were discharged, according to the UP Health Department
  • Gautam Buddh Nagar has the highest number of active cases in Uttar Pradesh with 915 cases currently, 1,136 patients have been discharged after recovery from COVID-19

The death toll due to COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar district rose to 21 on Saturday with one more fatality, while the total number of cases crossed the 2000-mark, official data showed.

The district has recorded 127 new cases since Friday, while 97 patients were discharged during the 24-hour period, according to the UP Health Department data.

The number of active COVID-19 cases rose to 915 in Gautam Buddh Nagar and the death toll reached 21 on Saturday, it showed.

So far, 1,136 patients have been discharged in the district after recovery from COVID-19, it added.

The total number of positive cases reported in the district stands at 2,072 (915 active cases 1,136 discharged cases 21 deceased), the data showed.

The recovery rate of patients improved slightly to 54.62 per cent on Saturday from 53.39 per cent on Friday. It was 56.76 per cent on Thursday, 59.67 per cent on Wednesday and 60.25 per cent on Tuesday, according to the data.

Gautam Buddh Nagar has the highest number of active cases (915) in Uttar Pradesh, followed by Ghaziabad (680), Lucknow (399), Kanpur Nagar (320), Hapur (279), Meerut (289) and Bulandshahr (185), the data stated.

As of Saturday, there are 6,685 active COVID-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh. While 14,215 patients have been discharged, 649 deaths have been recorded so far, it said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

