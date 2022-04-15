In a sign of rising Covid-19 cases in the national capital region, 44 children tested Covid positive in Noida according to the Chief Medical Officer. 16 children below the age of 18 years were found to be Covid positive according to the CMO as reported by news agency ANI.

The CMO said 68 samples were being sent on Thursday to the Institute of Genomics and Integrative Biology, Delhi, for genome sequencing.

In the wake of the increasing cases, the health department had on Wednesday issued an advisory asking all schools across Noida and Greater Noida to immediately inform about any child with cough, cold, fever, diarrhoea or showing any symptom of COVID-19 for timely treatment.

The number of active cases in the district has crossed the 150-mark to reach 161 now, it said.

"If any child studying in your school has cough, cold, fever, diarrhea or any symptom of COVID-19, then you are requested to immediately inform the chief medical officer's office using help line no-1800492211 or email cmogbnr@gmail.com" ncmogbnr@gmail.com, so that proper treatment can be provided in time," the advisory stated.

Since the outbreak of the pandemic in March 2020, a total of 98,787 people in Gautam Buddh Nagar have tested positive for COVID-19, while 490 of them have died due to the infection, according to official data.

Meanwhile, India logged 949 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 4,30,39,972, while the active cases rose to 11,191, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.

The death toll climbed to 5,21,743 with six new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprise 0.03 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate remained at 98.76 per cent, the ministry said.

An increase of 133 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.