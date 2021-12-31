Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Noida covid update: Active cases cross 100-mark after 6 months

Commuters, not wearing facemasks, head to work amid the Covid-19 Omicron variant threat, in Noida, India, on Thursday, December 30, 2021. (Photo by Sunil Ghosh / Hindustan Times)
1 min read . 07:53 AM IST Livemint

Ghaziabad, adjoining Gautam Buddh Nagar, also recorded 17 new cases that pushed its tally of active infections to 90, the data showed.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Gautam Buddh Nagar on Thursday logged 38 new COVID-19 infections that pushed the number of active cases in the district to 135 – a figure it last saw over six months ago, official data showed.

Ghaziabad, adjoining Gautam Buddh Nagar, also recorded 17 new cases that pushed its tally of active infections to 90, the data showed.

Gautam Buddh Nagar currently has the highest number of active cases in Uttar Pradesh followed by Lucknow (109) and Ghaziabad, according to the data shared by the state's health department for a 24-hour period.

Uttar Pradesh has 645 active cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, up from 473 on Wednesday, the data showed.

So far, Gautam Buddh Nagar has recorded 468 deaths due to the pandemic, while Ghaziabad has logged 461 such fatalities, according to the official data.

Gautam Buddh Nagar had on June 18 recorded 135 active cases of coronavirus.

COVID-19 cases had reduced to single digit figures both in Gautam Buddh Nagar as well as Ghaziabad but surged again this month amid fears of a third wave of the pandemic, as night curfews were also brought back in UP from December 25. 

