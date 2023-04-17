Amid a rise in Covid cases, the Gautam Buddh Nagar Health Department has issued a set of recommendations that includes practising social distancing and use of face masks at offices, schools, colleges, shopping malls, hospitals, among other public places.

Noida Covid cases

Gautam Budh Nagar reported 84 new Covid cases on Sunday, bringing the active cases to 568.

Meanwhile, India recorded 9,111 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases increased to 60,313, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday. The death toll increased to 5,31,141 with 27 deaths. While six deaths were reported from Gujarat, four were from Uttar Pradesh, three each from Delhi and Rajasthan, two from Maharashtra, one each from Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Kerala and Tamil Nadu and three reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

Covid guidelines for workplaces in Noida

For workplaces, the guidelines recommend the use of sanitisers, proper cleaning of offices, thermal temperature scanners at office entries, and work-from-home option for employees showing signs of cold, cough, fever, and flu and suggested Covid test for them.

Face masks mandatory for schools, colleges, and public places in Noida

The guidelines for wearing face masks, practising social distancing, and other Covid protocols are also applicable for schools, colleges, bus stands, depots, railway stations, cinema halls, shopping malls, and cafeterias while offices and institutions have been recommended to ensure sanitisers and thermal scanners at entries.

'Do not spit in public'

It also suggested people to not spit in public places and ensure cleanliness around them while also recommending that they avoid unnecessary physical contact like shaking hands or hugging others.

Covid guidelines during wedding in Noida

The guidelines recommended compliance with Covid protocols during events like weddings.

“If anyone in your contact is a COVID positive person, inform about them to the Integrated Covid Command and Control Centre at 1800-419-2211," the CMO said in the guidelines.

-With agency inputs