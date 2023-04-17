Noida covid update: New guidelines as corona cases rise. Check details here2 min read . Updated: 17 Apr 2023, 11:56 AM IST
- India reported 9,111 new coronavirus infections today according to the Union Health Ministry
Amid a rise in Covid cases, the Gautam Buddh Nagar Health Department has issued a set of recommendations that includes practising social distancing and use of face masks at offices, schools, colleges, shopping malls, hospitals, among other public places.
