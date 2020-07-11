Police personnel are checking IDs of commuters near Noida-Delhi border, following the imposition of lockdown in the state from 10pm on July 10 to 5am on July 13. Security has been tightened across the state as the lockdown in Uttar Pradesh began from Friday night.

In view surge in COVID-19 cases, Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday imposed lockdown in the state, which will come into force from Friday night.

In view surge in COVID-19 cases, Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday imposed lockdown in the state, which will come into force from Friday night.

"This is not lockdown. Some restrictions have been imposed for a purpose. We will implement the order. We are alert. We do this daily. But for three days we will it with more activeness," Lucknow Police Commissioner Sujeet Pandey told ANI.

Police have up barricades and cops are out in the night to ensure strict compliance of lockdown rules.

The administration also warned that a fine of ₹500 will be slapped each time for non-compliance if people are found without face cover or masks outdoors.