Home > News > India > Noida-Delhi border to stay sealed for most travellers, say new guidelines
A police constable checks e-passes of commuters at DND flyway before entering Noida, during the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown, in New Delhi

Noida-Delhi border to stay sealed for most travellers, say new guidelines

1 min read . 09:39 PM IST Edited By Aparna Banerjea

  • 42% of the novel coronavirus cases and source of infection has been tracked to Delhi, the district administration said
  • The inter-state travel ban exempts ambulances, doctors, goods carriers, media, those directly involved in Covid-19 service and other exceptions

Amid the revised lockdown guidelines announced by the government that will be implemented from tomorrow, 1 June, fresh guidelines were issued by the Gautam Buddh Nagar administration today which stated that the border of Noida and Delhi will remain closed except for movement of essential services and people.

Amid the revised lockdown guidelines announced by the government that will be implemented from tomorrow, 1 June, fresh guidelines were issued by the Gautam Buddh Nagar administration today which stated that the border of Noida and Delhi will remain closed except for movement of essential services and people.

The announcement came along with the statement that 42% of the novel coroanvirus cases and source of infection has been tracked to Delhi, said the administration.

The announcement came along with the statement that 42% of the novel coroanvirus cases and source of infection has been tracked to Delhi, said the administration.

The district administration had on April 21 banned movement of people between Noida and Delhi.

The inter-state travel ban exempts ambulances, doctors, goods carriers, media, those directly involved in Covid-19 services and those with passes issued by the administration.

Along with Noida, Ghaziabad authorities also decided that their border with Delhi will remain sealed as before.

Both districts allow movement related to essential services and for people with valid passes through their “sealed" borders.

But the restrictions meant to contain coronavirus cause problems for people who commute to work across the border.

Gautam Buddh Nagar has seen 414 coronavirus cases, including 7 deaths, so far. There have been 328 cases including seven deaths in Ghaziabad, while in Delhi the cases tally is close to 20,000 and deaths 473.

With inputs from agencies

