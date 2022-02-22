The demolition of Supertech's twin tower in Noida has been started as per the reports by the Hindustan Times, Livemint's sister publication. At least 100 workers started demolishing the walls of Supertech's residential tower in Sector 93 on Monday.

Utkarsh Mehta, partner Edifice Engineering told the daily that the workers have been deployed with two drilling machines to demolish some of the walls. He said workers will continue to remove debris and tear down the walls before the main blast, which will take place on May 22. He said they will first knock down the walls, blocks, steel, and other material and leave only the roof and pillars to be demolished in the blast.

He said that Edifice Engineering is arranging explosives for the blast. Amid the demolition process, the residents in the neighbouring buildings will have to vacate their houses as a preventive measure. Mehta said they have covered nearby buildings with green clothes to contain the dust.

This month, a bench of Justices Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud and Surya Kant directed that realtor Supertech Limited and demolition contractor Edifice Engineering implement the Supreme Court court’s August 31, 2021 order to demolish two 40-story buildings in Supertech Emerald Court society, which has violated building bylaws.

While directing the demolition of two towers over grave violations of building norms, the court had said that it was a result of "nefarious complicity" between Noida Authority and the Supertech and ordered that company shall carry out the demolition at its own expense within three months under the supervision of the Noida Authority and an expert body like the Central Building Research Institute.

