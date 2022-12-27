Noida: DLF to pay 235 cr as Mall of India's land compensation

Noida: DLF to pay ₹235 cr as Mall of India's land compensation2 min read . 06:18 AM IST
- On 5 May, the Supreme Court directed the Noida Authority to ensure payment of compensation for the land to its previous owner Veeranna Reddy
The Noida Authority has issued a notice to real estate developer DLF to pay ₹235 crore as compensation to the previous owner of the land on which the Mall of India has been built. The development comes in the backdrop of a Supreme Court order on 5 May in which it had directed the Noida Authority to ensure payment of compensation for the land to its previous owner Veeranna Reddy.
"Yes," Noida Authority CEO Ritu Maheshwari told PTI news agency, confirming that the notice has been issued. The agency said, citing an official, that the notice was issued to DLF on December 23 and the amount has to be remitted in 15 days.
However, a DLF spokesperson said in a statement: "We have not received any notice. Once we get it, we will review it."
The DLF Mall of India is located in Sector 18, Noida's commercial hub.
The land where the mall has been built was acquired by the Noida Authority, which functions under the Uttar Pradesh government's Industrial Development Ministry, in 2005 Reddy and was later auctioned to DLF.
A major part of the compensation to Reddy remains unpaid and the case reached the Supreme Court.
In separate news, the Uttar Pradesh Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) has slapped a combined penalty of ₹1.77 crore on 13 real estate developers over non-compliance with its orders on 19 December. The non-compliance relates to issues like delays in handing over flats to buyers, refunds, submission of approved maps in group housing projects, etc.
The promoters slapped with the penalty are Gardenia India ( ₹62.13 lakh), Elegant Infracon ( ₹7.93 lakh), Rudra Buildwell Projects ( ₹3.12 lakh), Unibera Developers ( ₹6,31 lakh), K V Developers ( ₹6.67 lakh), Three C Green Developers ( ₹42.40 lakh), Suncity Hi-Tech Infrastructures ( ₹47,515), Antriksh Engineers ( ₹6.98 lakh), Anil Gupta ( ₹9.02 lakh), Idea Builders ( ₹6.80 lakh), Gardenia Developers AIMS ( ₹7.57 lakh) and Logix Infrastructure ( ₹9.60 lakh), the RERA said.
The regulatory body said it has used its powers under section 38/63 of the RERA Act which empowers it to penalise the non-compliant promoters with up to 5% of the cost of the project.
It further directed the promoters to submit the compliance report of its orders within 15 days and deposit the amount of penalty within 30 days, otherwise, the amount of penalty shall be recovered as arrears of land revenue.
