Noida: DLF to pay 235 cr as Mall of India's land compensation

The Noida Authority has issued a notice to real estate developer DLF to pay ₹235 crore as compensation to the previous owner of the land on which the Mall of India has been built. The development comes in the backdrop of a Supreme Court order on 5 May in which it had directed the Noida Authority to ensure payment of compensation for the land to its previous owner Veeranna Reddy.

