Greater Noida dowry death: From 6yr old witness, shocking videos to father's demand— What we know so far

Tragic details have emerged from the death case of 28-year-old Nikki, who was allegedly set ablaze by her husband and in-laws in Sirsa for a dowry demand of ₹35 lakh. She succumbed to her injuries while being transferred to Fortis Hospital in Noida to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi.

Nikki's husband, Vipin Bhati (28), has been arrested. His father, Satyaveer Bhati, and brother, Rohit Bhati, are on the run, while the FIR also mentions her mother-in-law, Daya.

Here's all we know about the case — Six-year-old child shares details of the incident Horrifying details emerged as Nikki’s six-year-old son recounted the incident. “Meri mumma ke upar kuch dala, fir unko chanta mara fir lighter se aag laga di (they poured something on my mother, slapped her and set her ablaze with a lighter)," PTI quoted the child's statement.

Videos emerge Chilling videos of the incident have emerged online, where in one of them, Nikki was captured being assaulted and dragged by her hair. In another one, she was seen limping down the stairs after being set ablaze. The videos were allegedly recorded by Nikki’s older sister, Kanchan, who is married into the same family.

Harassed over dowry for years Nikki was allegedly harassed over dowry for several years. She married Vipin in December 2016 and no dowry was given during that time. However, later she and her family were pressurised by her in-laws to give ₹35 lakh, Kanchan informed. Both sisters were allegedly tortured for dowry. “We were beaten and tortured for the last many days for dowry. They were demanding ₹36 lakh in dowry. They carried out atrocities against my sister,” she said.

Death or suicide? An Instagram post by Vipin surfaced, indicating Nikki had died by suicide. “Why did you leave me? The world is calling me a killer, Nikki,” the read, along with a video of him with Nikki and their son. However the police has registered a case for murder and called Vipin's post as an attempt to mislead.

Vipin to remarry? Kanchan alleged that Nikki’s in-laws aimed to drive her away so Vipin could remarry. She further said that they were assaulted together. Nikki was left unconscious after being slapped. “They wanted my sister gone… they were planning his second marriage,” PTI quoted Kanchan.

What did the police say? Greater Noida ADCP Sudhir Kumar informed that a case has been registered on charges of murder, criminal conspiracy, and voluntarily causing hurt in accordance with the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Vipin has been arrested, while the police are trying to find the absconding relatives.

Public outrage Sirsa village residents have come out onto the streets, chanting "Justice for Nikki" as protests surge over another brutal dowry violence incident in Uttar Pradesh.

‘They should be shot,’ says Nikki's father