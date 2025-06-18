Noida: Duo rams speeding car into crowd over parking dispute outside Supertech Supernova society | Shocking video

In a shocking incident caught on camera in Uttar Pradesh’s Noida, a speeding car rammed into a group of people, injuring two.

The incident took place at around 12.30 am on Tuesday outside a high-rise building in Sector 94 of Noida when a speeding Toyota Glanzawas rammed into the crowd after a dispute over car parking.

According to media reports, two people, identified as Vipin Bhati of Faridabad and Monu Bhati of Delhi, were in the car. Vipin was behind the wheel.

Both the accused were arrested and their car was seized by the police.

A case of attempt to murder has been lodged at the Sector-126 police station of Noida.

Vipin and Monu had parked their vehicle outside the society’s gate to pick up something. At the same time, a man identified as Bhuvnesh Kumar, a resident of Supertech Supernova Society, arrived in an SUV at high speed and abruptly applied the brakes near the Toyota Glanza.

The accused live in a rented apartment at Supernova Society in Sector 94, Noida.

“When Vipin and Monu questioned Bhuvnesh, asking if he was attempting to collide with them, an argument erupted," Bhupendra Singh, the station house officer (SHO) of Sector 126 police station, was quoted by News18 as saying.

“During the heated argument, when a crowd gathered, Vipin, who was behind the wheel, drove his car into the group. Balvindra Singh, 30, also a resident of Supernova, sustained multiple injuries, including fractures in his legs," the SHO added.

In the incident, one more person was wounded.

Following the incident, the two suspects fled from the scene with their vehicle.