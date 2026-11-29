Indian Police Service (IPS) Laxmi Singh was appointed as the Commissioner of Police of Ghaziabad, and IPS J Ravinder Goud became the Commissioner of Police of Gautam Buddh Nagar, with the two officers swapping their roles in a major Uttar Pradesh Police reshuffle on Friday.

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The change was part of the transfer of 28 IPS officers just months ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections. The Uttar Pradesh government on Friday effected the transfer of these officers, including seven Additional Director General-ranked officials, according to news agency PTI.

"Laxmi Singh, the Commissioner of Police of Gautam Buddh Nagar, and J Ravinder Goud, the Commissioner of Police of Ghaziabad, have swapped their districts," the report added while citing a statement from the Uttar Pradesh Police.

Who are IPS Laxmi Singh and IPS Ravinder Goud? Laxmi Singh, who was appointed as Ghaziabad Police Commissioner, was earlier posted as Police Commissioner in the neighbouring district of Noida since November 30, 2022. Her tenure in Noida was three years, 11 months, and 28 days.

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Singh is a 2000-batch IPS officer, according to the Times of India. In 2022, she became the first woman to head a police commissionerate in UP. She will now be Ghaziabad’s first woman police commissioner.

According to the report, she secured 33rd rank in the civil services examination, becoming the first woman IPS topper, and was adjudged the best probationer at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy in Hyderabad.

During training, she received the PM’s silver baton and the home minister’s pistol, the report added.

Meanwhile, J Ravinder Goud, who was appointed as Noida Police Commissioner, previously served as Ghaziabad Police Commissioner since April 15, 2025. Prior to this, the 2005-IPS officer served as Inspector General of Police (IG) of the Gorakhpur Range and Superintendent of Police in districts such as Lucknow, Meerut, Moradabad, and Aligarh.

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UP Police reshuffle: Other key appointments Four commissionerates — Noida, Ghaziabad, Varanasi and Prayagraj — got new chiefs in Friday’s order.

In a statement, the Uttar Pradesh Police said Mohit Agarwal, who was the Commissioner of Police of Varanasi, was made the Commissioner of Police of Prayagraj in the recent appointments. He replaced Piyush Mordia, who was made Additional Director General (ADG), Establishment.

ADG Bareilly zone, Ramit Sharma, was made the new ADG of Lucknow zone. Similarly, ADG Lucknow zone, Praveen Kumar, was made the new ADG of Bareilly zone.

SK Bhagat, who held the post of ADG of Agra zone, was now transferred to Lucknow. Prashant Kumar, who was posted as ADG (Administration), was made the ADG of Agra zone, PTI reported.

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Kiran S, who was the IG, Lucknow Range, was appointed as the Commissioner of Police of Varanasi.

DIG Technical Services, Ashish Tiwari, has been made the DIG of Saharanpur range; Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) of Ayodhya, Gaurav Grover, is now the new SSP of Moradabad. He swapped places with Satpal, who will now be the new SSP of Ayodhya.

Rajesh Kumar Srivastava has been made Superintendent of Police, Intelligence Headquarters.

Ajit Kumar Sinha is now the SP (UP Power Corporation Limited), the statement said.