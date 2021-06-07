The Noida-Greater Noida line, also known as the Aqua Line, will also have 'fast trains' that will run on weekdays during peak hours
After a hiatus of more than a month, the Noida-Greater Noida Metro will resume services for passengers from Wednesday. "Due to partial COVID curfew, metro services on the Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) network were suspended with effect from May 1," NMRC Managing Director Ritu Maheshwari said."As the curfew has been relaxed in Gautam Buddh Nagar, NMRC train services will start operating from June 9," Maheshwari said, reported news agency PTI.
Keeping in view the night curfew and also to discourage people to move out due to the pandemic, trains will be operated from 7 am to 8 pm on weekdays only i.e. Monday to Friday, she said. As weekend curfew is still in practice, train services will not be operated on weekends i.e. Saturday and Sunday, she added.