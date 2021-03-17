A new order from the Gautam Buddh Nagar district administration has stated that schools in Noida and Greater Noida won't be able to increase fees in the academic year of 2021-22. The order has been released in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Additionally, schools have also been told not to force guardians to pay fees quarterly or half-yearly or on yearly basis. The order from the District Fee Regulation Committee (DFRC) claimed that fees should be taken on a monthly basis.

DFRC took the decision at a meeting which was chaired by District Magistrate Suhas L Y on Tuesday. The meeting was conducted due to the issues regarding the annual fees increment in schools.

“The committee has reviewed the current pandemic situation and other overall situation prevailing and unanimously decided that for the academic year 2021-2022 no fee increment shall be permitted and all the schools are directed to charge the fees prevailing in the academic year 2020-2021 only (which is not more than the fees charged in academic year 2019-2020)," the order stated.

Regarding issues concerning quarterly charges or annual charges, the order stated, “the DFRC has discussed the matter ... schools are hereby directed to charge fees only on monthly basis and shall not force or insist payment of fees on quarterly or half yearly or yearly basis to any student."

Futher, the order suggested to all stakeholders that due to COVID-19 pandemic situation, invocation of National Disaster Management Act 2005 is still continuing and all the schools are advised to “strictly follow" the directions of the DFRC and the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) in this regard.

In case of any future direction, advisory, order or notification to be issued by the Uttar Pradesh government shall be applicable and it shall be notified by the DFRC, it added.

With inputs from PTI

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

