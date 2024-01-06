Noida, Greater Noida schools shut till January 14 up to Class 8 due to cold wave
All schools in Noida and Greater Noida were instructed to follow the order of observing holidays for students up to Class 8 till January 14 due to cold wave and dense fog
Given the cold wave and dense fog, the Gautam Buddh Nagar administration on Saturday ordered all schools in Noida and Greater Noida to observe holidays for students up to Class 8 till January 14.
