An official website that will show real-time availability of beds in COVID-19 hospitals of Gautam Buddh Nagar went live on Thursday evening, the district administration announced.

The online dashboard will also provide people with contact numbers and Google map location of these hospitals spread across Noida and Greater Noida, the administration said.

"The dashboard can be accessed at https://gbncovidtracker.in/ with live data of different category of beds -- ventilator/ICU, oxygen and normal -- along with their Google map location and hospital contact numbers," the administration said in a statement.

It said the data on the portal will be regularly updated according to the information provided by each Nodal officer appointed in these hospitals in coordination with the health and administrative officials at the Integrated COVID Control Command Centre of Gautam Buddh Nagar.

"The initiative is a joint effort to ensure more transparency in bed availability and increasing hospital admissions for people suffering from COVID-19," it added.

Gautam Buddh Nagar adjoining Delhi in western Uttar Pradesh is one of the worst-hit districts of the state with 202 deaths due to the coronavirus and over 8,000 active patients, official data showed on Thursday.

Residents of Noida and Greater Noida had been demanding such an online platform since several days, while Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath too had asked all districts of the state to prepare a facility like this in the wake of the second wave of COVID-19.

Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.