NOIDA/ALIGARH : An FIR has been lodged over a Covid-19 vaccination camp held at a Greater Noida housing society with vaccines allegedly meant for Aligarh district, officials said on Monday.

Also, separate inquiries have been initiated by the health departments in Gautam Buddh Nagar as well as Aligarh over the matter, the officials said.

The FIR has been lodged at Beta 2 police station in Greater Noida against five named persons and some unidentified residents of the society, a police officer said.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Greater Noida, Prasun Dwivedi said two vaccination campaigns were organised by residents of Jaypee Greens society in Greater Noida on May 21 and 27.

"When the vaccine beneficiaries of this Greater Noida society downloaded the certificates, it was mentioned that they got inoculated from Naurangabad PHC in Aligarh," Dwivedi told PTI.

The SDM said the housing society's residents had not informed health officials of Gautam Buddh Nagar district about the camp, which is in violation of rules.

Gautam Buddh Nagar Chief Medical Officer Deepak Ohri, SDM Dwivedi and local police personnel had visited the society on Sunday for inspection as the matter came to light but the organisers declined to meet them, according to officials.

Greater Noida Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Vishal Pandey said, "The CMO had carried out a probe in which the allegations were prima facie found to be true. Following a complaint from the CMO, an FIR has been lodged against some residents of the Jaypee Greens society in connection with the irregularities in vaccination campaign."

A detailed probe by the health department is underway while the police will take impartial action as per the findings of the inquiry, Pandey added.

Meanwhile, Aligarh CMO Bhanu Pratap Kalyani on Monday said a two-member committee has been formed to investigate the allegations of vaccines meant for Aligarh being sent to the housing society in Greater Noida.

He said the inquiry was being conducted by Dr Anupam Bhaskar and Dr S P Singh with their report expected to be received within a day.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

