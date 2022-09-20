A portion of the boundary wall of a housing society in Noida collapsed today morning and some workers are feared trapped under the rubble, news agencies reported. The incident took place at Jal Vayu Vihar in Sector 21. Bulldozers were pressed into action to clear the debris for rescue work.

Uttar Pradesh | Boundary wall of Jal Vayu Vihar society in Noida Sector 21 collapsed this morning. A few people feared trapped. Police and Fire Department teams are present at the spot. Details awaited. pic.twitter.com/ZX4YyTUaAY — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) September 20, 2022

"Rescue and relief measures have been launched. Fire department personnel and police, including senior officers, are at the spot," a police official told PTI.

Noida District Magistrate Suhas Lalinakere Yathiraj have reached at the spot to monitor the rescue operation. Four people have been confirmed dead.

Noida Authority had given contract for drainage repair work near Jal Vayu Vihar in Sec 21. We've been told when labourers were pulling out bricks, wall collapsed. It'll be probed. Received info of 2 deaths each(total 4)at Dist Hospital & Kailash Hospital; being verified: Noida DM pic.twitter.com/7A2eTmCMEE — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) September 20, 2022

This is a breaking story. Further details are awaited.