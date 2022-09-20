Noida: Housing society wall collapses in Jal Vayu Vihar, 4 dead1 min read . Updated: 20 Sep 2022, 11:17 AM IST
- Noida housing society wall collapses: The incident took place at Jal Vayu Vihar in Sector 21
A portion of the boundary wall of a housing society in Noida collapsed today morning and some workers are feared trapped under the rubble, news agencies reported. The incident took place at Jal Vayu Vihar in Sector 21. Bulldozers were pressed into action to clear the debris for rescue work.