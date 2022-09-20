Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / News / India /  Noida: Housing society wall collapses in Jal Vayu Vihar, 4 dead

Noida: Housing society wall collapses in Jal Vayu Vihar, 4 dead

Boundary wall of Jal Vayu Vihar society in Noida Sector 21 collapsed this morning.
1 min read . 11:17 AM ISTLivemint

  • Noida housing society wall collapses: The incident took place at Jal Vayu Vihar in Sector 21

A portion of the boundary wall of a housing society in Noida collapsed today morning and some workers are feared trapped under the rubble, news agencies reported. The incident took place at Jal Vayu Vihar in Sector 21. Bulldozers were pressed into action to clear the debris for rescue work.

"Rescue and relief measures have been launched. Fire department personnel and police, including senior officers, are at the spot," a police official told PTI.

Noida District Magistrate Suhas Lalinakere Yathiraj have reached at the spot to monitor the rescue operation. Four people have been confirmed dead.

This is a breaking story. Further details are awaited.

