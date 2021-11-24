Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said that Noida International Aiport will be made functional by 2024 and it will provide employment opportunities to over 1 lakh people.

"With the construction of the Noida International Airport, it will involve an investment of around ₹34,000-35,000 crore and provide employment to over 1 lakh people. This airport will become functional in 2024. This will be the fifth international airport of Uttar Pradesh," the Chief Minister said.

PM Narendra Modi is scheduled to lay the foundation stone of the Noida International Airport (NIA) in Jewar, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Uttar Pradesh on November 25 at 1 pm.

“This airport's construction will be completed and it will go functional in 2024, becoming the fifth international airport of Uttar Pradesh. We already have international airports in Lucknow and Varanasi," the chief minister said, PTI reported.

“Prime Minister Modi had recently inaugurated an international airport at Kushinagar while we have already been working on another international airport in Ayodhya," he added.

According to Prime Minister's Office (PMO), Uttar Pradesh will become the only state in India to have five international airports.

PMO said that this airport will be the second international airport to come up in Delhi NCR. It will help decongest the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport.

Assembly elections are scheduled to be held in UP early next year.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.