Noida International Airport Inauguration LIVE: ‘India requires significant crude oil and gas…,’ PM Modi on West Asia war

On the inauguration of Noida International Airport Jewar by PM Modi today, Bihar BJP president Sanjay Saraogi said, "Across the country, air connectivity is increasing under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi. PM is also going to inaugurate a new airport in Noida. In Bihar too, whether it's Darbhanga or Purnea, airports are starting there as well... and new airports are going to be built... congratulations to the people."

He also says, "Yesterday, the Prime Minister held a meeting with the Chief Ministers... He has also slashed the excise duty on petrol-diesel... There is chaos all over the world, but not in India... In such a situation, the Prime Minister has spoken to the Chief Ministers regarding hoarding, black marketing, and all these things not happening in India."