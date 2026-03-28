Noida International Airport Inauguration LIVE: ‘India requires significant crude oil and gas…,’ PM Modi on West Asia war

Noida Jewar International Airport Inauguration LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated the Phase 1 Noida International Airport in Jewar, Uttar Pradesh. The Noida International Airport, also known as Jewar Airport, is situated in the Jewar region of Gautam Buddha Nagar district in the state of Uttar Pradesh, India.
Noida International Airport will create new opportunities for farmers, small traders and youngsters of Western Uttar Pradesh: PM Modi. (PTI)
Anshuman Magazine, Chairman & CEO – India, Southeast Asia, Middle East & Africa, CBRE said, "The Jewar Airport is a landmark infrastructure project, not just for the NCR but for India's broader economic geography. Airport-led development has consistently been one of the most powerful catalysts for real estate growth in the country, driving demand across commercial, logistics, hospitality, healthcare, education and residential segments within a wide catchment.”
Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "Today's event is a symbol of India's new attitude. Everyone can see how worried the world is. There has been a war going on in West Asia for the past month. Due to the war, food, petrol, diesel, gas, coal, and other essential goods have been affected. There is a crisis all around, and every country is trying to face it. Our India is also fighting this crisis with all its might, relying on the strength of its citizens. While India requires significant crude oil and gas from the affected areas, the government is taking every step to ensure that this crisis does not become a burden on ordinary families and our farmers."
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath says, “...On behalf of the 25 crore people of Uttar Pradesh, I heartily welcome and congratulate the Prime Minister at this grand and warm ceremony for taking Uttar Pradesh's growth to new heights through the Noida International Airport…”
On the inauguration of Noida International Airport Jewar by PM Modi today, Bihar BJP president Sanjay Saraogi said, "Across the country, air connectivity is increasing under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi. PM is also going to inaugurate a new airport in Noida. In Bihar too, whether it's Darbhanga or Purnea, airports are starting there as well... and new airports are going to be built... congratulations to the people."
He also says, "Yesterday, the Prime Minister held a meeting with the Chief Ministers... He has also slashed the excise duty on petrol-diesel... There is chaos all over the world, but not in India... In such a situation, the Prime Minister has spoken to the Chief Ministers regarding hoarding, black marketing, and all these things not happening in India."
Awanish Kumar Awasthi, Advisor to UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, says, "It was once unimaginable that an airport of this scale would be built in Noida. Today is a momentous occasion; under the guidance of PM Modi and the initiative of CM Yogi, the airport is being inaugurated. Since 2017, the foundation stones for these mega projects have been laid, and they are now being realised. Following today’s inauguration of Asia's largest airport, we expect the Ganga Expressway, our largest public-private partnership project, to become operational next month. This will be a massive milestone toward the $1 trillion economy target set by our Chief Minister."
Sacred artefact of Lord Buddha presented to Prime Minister Narendra Modi before the inauguration of Phase 1 of Noida International Airport in Jewar today.
Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak on Saturday celebrated the opening of the Noida International Airport, ahead of the inauguration, calling it a 'magnificent gift.'
He noted that the airport's launch is a major step toward fulfilling the oath of 'Viksit Bharat'.
Pathak, while speaking to ANI, said, "Today, PM Modi is giving India a magnificent gift. This (Noida International Airport) will not only serve India but will also be the largest airport in Asia... I congratulate the entire state and PM Modi for this achievement. This is a major step toward fulfilling the oath of 'Viksit Bharat'... With the inauguration of this airport, not only will passengers benefit, but the nation will see a significant economic boost..."
Filmmaker Boney Kapoor on Saturday said the upcoming international film city project along the Yamuna Expressway will generate significant employment, as he attended the inauguration of the Noida International Airport at Jewar.
According to the advisory, the movement of heavy, medium, and light goods vehicles will be restricted on the Noida–Greater Noida Expressway, Yamuna Expressway, and nearby routes, while emergency vehicles will be allowed to pass.
Vehicles coming from Meerut and Ghaziabad will be diverted via the Eastern Peripheral Expressway, exiting at Sirsa Toll and moving through designated roundabouts to reach the venue.
Meanwhile, traffic from Mathura and Aligarh using the Yamuna Expressway will exit at Jewar Cut and proceed through the Sabauta Underpass and Kishorpur Gate. Vehicles arriving from Hapur, Bulandshahr, and nearby areas will be rerouted along the Jewar-Khurja road and enter through Parohi Gate.
Greater Noida, UP: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, inspects Noida International Airport in Jewar today ahead of the inauguration of Phase 1.