Noida International Airport launches commercial operations; first IndiGo flight lands from Lucknow

Commercial flight operations at Noida International Airport in Jewar began on Monday, with the first flight from Lucknow landing at the newly developed facility. According to news agency PTI, domestic carrier IndiGo launched its inaugural services from the airport.
A statement said the inaugural flight was scheduled to depart from Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport in Lucknow at 7:05 am and arrive at Jewar Airport at 8:05 am on June 15.
To mark the occasion, 170 farmers and agricultural workers from the Jewar region, including 20 women, travelled on the airport’s inaugural flight as a gesture of appreciation to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for the area's development.
Airport officials said the first regular commercial service from the airport would subsequently operate to Bengaluru.
The airport received its aerodrome licence from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on 6 March 2026.
Located in Gautam Buddh Nagar district within the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) area, the airport is regarded as one of the Uttar Pradesh government's flagship infrastructure projects.
Authorities believe the facility will further strengthen the state's position as a major hub for aviation, logistics and regional connectivity.
Developed across approximately 1,334 hectares, the project has been planned in four phases. According to official projections, the airport's annual passenger-handling capacity is expected to rise to 30 million by 2031, 50 million by 2036 and 70 million by 2040.
PTI reported, citing officials, that the final expansion plan envisages five runways and an annual capacity of 225 million passengers, which would place it among the world's largest airports.
The airport is expected to serve travellers from western Uttar Pradesh, Delhi-NCR, Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttarakhand.
IndiGo plans to connect the airport in phases to more than 16 destinations, including Lucknow, Hyderabad, Amritsar, Chandigarh, Jaipur, Srinagar and Pantnagar.
The project was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier this year.
The state government estimates that the project will generate around 100,000 direct and indirect jobs and attract significant investment in industrial, logistics, warehousing, hospitality and allied sectors in the coming years.