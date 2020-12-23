Noida international airport region sees 7,617 crore investments amid Covid-19

The region surrounding the upcoming Noida International Airport received investments worth ₹7,617 crore this ongoing fiscal, said a government official on Wednesday.

Among the investors are also some “big ticket" Fortune 500 firms who have backed the growing region even during the Covid-19 pandemic, the official added.

Also Read | How hunger came back to haunt India

From April till December, 911 plots were allotted to companies along the 165-km-long Yamuna Expressway despite the pandemic and the following lockdown, Arun Vir Singh, the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) CEO, told PTI.

According to Singh, the investments have also led to the creation of 1.91 lakh jobs in the region. He asserted that with the proposed infrastructure and connectivity in this region, the Yamuna Expressway region will be among the best for investment in the country in times to come.

“The airport at Jewar is going to be the biggest airport in India and the second biggest in Asia," he said.

“Our tag line says: 'The future is here' and we are working with the same belief and confidence under the guidance of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath," he added.

Singh, also the CEO of the Noida International Airport Limited (NIAL), said that the mega greenfield project has triggered massive infrastructure development including road and rail connectivity in Uttar Pradesh's Jewar region -- around 70 km from the national capital.

Jewar, which falls along the Yamuna Expressway, would be connected to the Eastern Peripheral Expressway, the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway and also have a metro link to Greater Noida besides the ambitious high-speed Delhi-Varanasi Bullet Train having a stoppage at the Noida airport, he said.

“All this will be ready before the first flight takes off which is expected in December 2023 or January 2024," Singh told PTI.

He said the DPR (detailed project report) of the airport mentions a station for the stoppage of a bullet train that is proposed between Delhi and Varanasi, while a metro rail line is also approved for connectivity from Greater Noida to Jewar.

“There will not be any separate direct metro line from Delhi airport to Noida airport," he clarified.

Besides the rail connectivity, he said, Jewar is being connected by road to Haryana's Ballabhgarh, which falls on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway.

“The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) has agreed for this 30-km road project and talks are underway between the state governments of Uttar Pradesh and Haryana for the acquisition of land on this route to connect Jewar and Ballabhgarh," he said.

“An interchange has already been approved on the Eastern Peripheral Expressway and work will soon begin on that," he added.

With inputs from agencies.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via