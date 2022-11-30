Noida International Airport: Survey for phase-2 land acquisition likely in two weeks1 min read . 11:11 AM IST
- Currently, construction work is underway for the first phase of the upcoming Noida International Airport (NIA)
Noida: The survey for acquisition of land for the second phase of the upcoming Noida International Airport (NIA) is expected to begin in two weeks.
“Consent of landowners has been taken already after which the proposal for land acquisition was sent to the government. The proposal has been accepted. Now the survey is expected to begin in the next two weeks in the six villages for measurement of individual properties against which the compensation would be disbursed," Additional District Magistrate (Land Acquisition) Balram Singh told PTI.
The land is being acquired under the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013.
Currently, construction work is underway for the first phase of the airport.
The Yamuna International Airport Private Limited (YIAPL) is developing the Noida International Airport, which is billed to be India's largest airport upon full completion. The airport will be developed in four phases, after which it would have an annual passenger capacity of 7 crore and two terminal buildings spread over 500,000 square metres.
The first phase of the project is scheduled to be completed by September 2024 with one terminal building spread over 100,000 square metres and a passenger capacity of 1.2 crore per year.
-With agency inputs
